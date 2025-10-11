Leo Wealth LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $71.31 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

