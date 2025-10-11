Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,609,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,736,545,000 after acquiring an additional 230,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after purchasing an additional 330,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,406,000 after purchasing an additional 225,964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $816,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $232.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

