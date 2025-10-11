Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $8.02 Million Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 12,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.42.
Amgen Price Performance
Shares of Amgen stock opened at $290.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
