Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $8.02 Million Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 12,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.42.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $290.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.