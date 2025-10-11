Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 160,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,746,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $109.79.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
