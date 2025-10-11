Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Larissa Schwartz Sells 1,318 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $120,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,761.05. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Larissa Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Larissa Schwartz sold 3,348 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $301,889.16.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $127.57.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,167,000 after buying an additional 582,956 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,518,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

