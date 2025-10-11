Applied Capital LLC FL Buys 162 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in CRH were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CRH by 59.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 86.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in CRH by 44.6% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on CRH in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.21.

CRH Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CRH opened at $116.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $121.88.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 23.22%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

