Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

