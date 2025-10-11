Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 94.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,951,000 after buying an additional 213,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,663,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,607,000 after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,372,000 after buying an additional 50,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,075,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,434,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7%

VV opened at $301.90 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.40 and a 52 week high of $311.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.29.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

