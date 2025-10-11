Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) EVP Andrey Mushakov Sells 25,093 Shares of Stock

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 25,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $628,830.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,916,216.94. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrey Mushakov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 22nd, Andrey Mushakov sold 17,598 shares of Lightbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $352,663.92.

Lightbridge Stock Down 7.3%

NASDAQ:LTBR opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.31 million, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.93. Lightbridge Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightbridge

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 853.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lightbridge in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

