Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 906.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

