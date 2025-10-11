Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Insider Guillaume Reeves Sells 35,000 Shares

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) insider Guillaume Reeves sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$183,400.00.

BITF opened at C$5.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 5.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.86. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Companyâ¿¿s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.Bitfarms currently has 10 farms, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina.

