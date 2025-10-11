Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Insider Guillaume Reeves Sells 35,000 Shares

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) insider Guillaume Reeves sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$183,400.00.
Bitfarms Trading Down 0.2%
BITF opened at C$5.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 5.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.86. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.70.
Bitfarms Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Heavily Shorted Stocks That Could Pop on Rate Cuts
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Broadcom Gets Second $420 Target as CPO Win Boosts Outlook
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- PepsiCo’s Deep Discount Will Soon Evaporate: Buy It While You Can
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.