Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 397 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,149 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.4%

EOG opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.