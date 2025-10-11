Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp Buys 237,500 Shares

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp acquired 237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 87,271,807 shares in the company, valued at C$26,181,542.10. The trade was a 0.27% increase in their position.

La Mancha Capital Management Gp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 6th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp acquired 435,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp purchased 208,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,400.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp bought 119,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,850.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp purchased 341,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,300.00.

Belo Sun Mining Trading Down 1.6%

BSX opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

