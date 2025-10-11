Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 488.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.50.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $479.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $500.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

