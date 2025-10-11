Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Position Increased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 52.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $193.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $151.95 and a 52-week high of $359.97.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $198.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $364.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

