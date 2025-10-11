Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.04 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

