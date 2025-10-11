Windle Wealth LLC Sells 702 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Windle Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.6% of Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $190.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.76. The company has a market cap of $459.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.94.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

