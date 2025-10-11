Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after buying an additional 454,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after buying an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,588,000 after acquiring an additional 890,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,972,807,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. TD Cowen increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $301.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $828.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.61 and its 200-day moving average is $276.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

