SLT Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 4,305 Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Affirm by 63.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 86.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Affirm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $58,178,419.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Linford sold 184,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $14,752,578.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 109,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,085.60. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,844,552 shares of company stock valued at $154,885,240. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Down 8.2%

AFRM stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.91.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

