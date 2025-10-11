First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM Shares Sold by SLT Holdings LLC

SLT Holdings LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 0.9% of SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,243.9% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,029,000 after acquiring an additional 600,198 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after acquiring an additional 417,113 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,966,000 after acquiring an additional 391,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,469.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 323,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after acquiring an additional 302,518 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM opened at $60.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.69 and a one year high of $60.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

