SLT Holdings LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 2.08. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMDX. Zacks Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

