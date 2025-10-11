SLT Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. $AMC

SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,815,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,337 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,212,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 272.7% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 457,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,540,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 222,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

