SLT Holdings LLC Invests $5.19 Million in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 62,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for approximately 4.0% of SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 302.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $109.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

