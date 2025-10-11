FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Sold by SLT Holdings LLC

SLT Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 3.7%

FTAI opened at $163.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.70. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.64.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 465.13% and a net margin of 21.31%.The company had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

