Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Sells 12,195 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,195 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,621,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,001,000 after buying an additional 2,069,007 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

