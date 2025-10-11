SLT Holdings LLC Sells 6,181 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU

SLT Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Matauro LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 29,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7,520.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 262,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 259,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAAU opened at $39.61 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $40.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

