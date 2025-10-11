KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 12,785 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,785 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,723,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,458,000 after acquiring an additional 360,678 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,947,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 410,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 371,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.06.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

