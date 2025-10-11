KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. rebel Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $3,569,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $274,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

