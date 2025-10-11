Grace & White Inc. NY Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $68.52.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. UBS Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

