JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $306,905,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,592,000 after buying an additional 944,731 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,055,000 after buying an additional 926,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,336,000 after buying an additional 830,440 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $183.72 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.21.

Get Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.