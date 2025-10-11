Scotiabank Boosts CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $36.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNX. Zacks Research cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Stock Down 2.0%

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

CNX opened at $31.93 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,567,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,178,000 after acquiring an additional 665,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5,262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 555,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 545,114 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after acquiring an additional 532,770 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.