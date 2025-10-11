2,469 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Purchased by Belfer Management LLC

Belfer Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Dollar Tree accounts for about 3.7% of Belfer Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

