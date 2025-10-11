VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Invests $1.26 Million in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF $BWX

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 112,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 350,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,627,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BWX stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88.

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Stories

