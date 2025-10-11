Vermilion Energy’s (VET) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (d-) rating on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VET. Wall Street Zen cut Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 9.29%.The firm had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 49.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 502,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 346,678 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 295,500 shares during the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 130.6% during the first quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 310,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 175,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Further Reading

