Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $42.22 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

