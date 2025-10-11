Grace & White Inc. NY Raises Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. $KE

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 1.13% of Kimball Electronics worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KE. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 105,889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 20.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 77,272 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $669.75 million, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $380.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.19 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.14%. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

