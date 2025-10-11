Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Sells 2,220 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 $AJAN

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. cut its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJAN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the first quarter valued at about $691,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 by 55.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

