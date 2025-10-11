Tile Shop Hldgs’ (TTSH) “Sell (D+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d+) rating on shares of Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.
Tile Shop Hldgs Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of TTSH opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. Tile Shop Hldgs has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.75.
Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.26 million during the quarter. Tile Shop Hldgs had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.
Tile Shop Hldgs Company Profile
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
