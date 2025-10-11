Tile Shop Hldgs’ (TTSH) “Sell (D+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d+) rating on shares of Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Tile Shop Hldgs Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TTSH opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. Tile Shop Hldgs has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.26 million during the quarter. Tile Shop Hldgs had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop Hldgs Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTSH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop Hldgs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tile Shop Hldgs by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop Hldgs during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tile Shop Hldgs during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tile Shop Hldgs by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Stories

