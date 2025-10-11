Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) versus Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Head-To-Head Review

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Confluent and Digerati Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Confluent alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Confluent $963.64 million 8.14 -$345.07 million ($0.94) -24.19 Digerati Technologies $29.96 million 0.09 -$12.64 million ($0.01) -1.39

Analyst Recommendations

Digerati Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Confluent. Confluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Confluent and Digerati Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Confluent 2 10 19 1 2.59 Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Confluent presently has a consensus target price of $27.43, suggesting a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Confluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Confluent is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Confluent and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Confluent -29.27% -27.34% -10.07% Digerati Technologies -14.88% N/A -27.19%

Risk and Volatility

Confluent has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Confluent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Confluent beats Digerati Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software. It offers connectors for existing applications, and IT and cloud infrastructure; Apache Flink services that allows teams to create reusable data streams that can be delivered real-time; ksqlDB, a data-in-motion database that allows users to build data-in-motion applications using a few SQL statements; stream governance, a managed data governance suite that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to accelerate data streaming initiatives without bypassing controls for risk management and regulatory compliance; and stream designer which builds streaming data pipelines visually. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising packaged and residency offerings; education offerings consisting of instructor-led and self-paced training and certification guidance, technical resources, and access to hands-on training and certification exams; and certification programs. It serves banking and financial services industries, as well as retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, automotive, communication service providers, gaming, public sector, insurance, and technology industries. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Digerati Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers through distributors and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.