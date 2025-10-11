TriMas’ (TRS) “Hold (C)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their hold (c) rating on shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRS. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on TriMas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriMas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

TRS opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. TriMas has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $40.34.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.18 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.83%.TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.100 EPS. Analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TriMas by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 73,960 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TriMas by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

