VeriSign’s (VRSN) “Buy (B-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their buy (b-) rating on shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.50.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $260.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.65. VeriSign has a one year low of $175.62 and a one year high of $310.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.43, for a total transaction of $1,342,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,304 shares in the company, valued at $133,759,742.72. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 38,205 shares of company stock worth $10,577,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 106.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 35.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1,306.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

