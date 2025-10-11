Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) versus LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -7.84% -1.89% -0.77% LXP Industrial Trust 24.07% 4.34% 2.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veris Residential and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Veris Residential and LXP Industrial Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $279.94 million 4.81 -$23.12 million ($0.23) -62.65 LXP Industrial Trust $358.46 million 7.27 $44.53 million $0.28 31.46

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Veris Residential and LXP Industrial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 4 2 0 2.33 LXP Industrial Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Veris Residential currently has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.24%. LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.29%. Given Veris Residential’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than LXP Industrial Trust.

Dividends

Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Veris Residential pays out -139.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 192.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Veris Residential has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Veris Residential on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.