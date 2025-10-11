Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $483.1667.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,337,979.58. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 2,594.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,766 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $3,683,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $377.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.38. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $345.23 and a 1-year high of $561.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

