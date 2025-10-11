TherapeuticsMD’s (TXMD) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

