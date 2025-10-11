Tower Semiconductor’s (TSEM) Hold (C) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their hold (c) rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

TSEM has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $66.00 price target on Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $372.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 20,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 117.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

