Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 246.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,908 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 141.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 141,903 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 43.0% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 231,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 69,665 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.3% in the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 239.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 120,277 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

