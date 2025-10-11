Fourpath Capital Management LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Fourpath Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.09.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $354.30 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.