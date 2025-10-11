Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 899 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $736.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $717.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $642.53. The company has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $771.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.