Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $877,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 245.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,493,000 after buying an additional 1,522,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after buying an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 95.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,727,000 after buying an additional 431,495 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,343,000 after buying an additional 410,734 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $414.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $418.60 and a 200-day moving average of $408.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

