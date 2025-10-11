Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,868 Shares of Novagold Resources Inc. $NG

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,101 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Novagold Resources worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novagold Resources by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 136,723 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 289,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 20.9% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 13.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

Novagold Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 26.91, a current ratio of 26.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Novagold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novagold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Novagold Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novagold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novagold Resources

About Novagold Resources

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.